FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK watchdog has two open investigations into Standard Chartered -CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 3, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

UK watchdog has two open investigations into Standard Chartered -CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog has two open investigations into Standard Chartered Plc related to its monitoring of sanctions and anti-money laundering compliance, the bank’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

“We are co-operating fully with these investigations and we cannot judge the outcome,” CEO Bill Winters told reporters on a conference call after announcing a rights issue and restructuring plan.

“We’ve tried to achieve a very high level of capitalisation to buffer ourselves against eventualities and we think we are very well capitalised to deal with any of the challenges that could come our way,” he added.

The UK investigation is being conducted by the Financial Conduct Authority, Winters said.

Standard Chartered also remains under investigation by U.S. authorities related to transactions involving Iranian clients.

Winters said that probe includes whether the bank still had relationships when it reached a settlement with U.S. authorities in 2012. (Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.