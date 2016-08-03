StanChart looks at ways to fix principal finance unit

LONDON, Aug 3 (IFR) - Standard Chartered is looking at ways to restructure its principal finance business, possibly by sharing the funding of assets, as the unit drags on its turnaround efforts.

Standard Chartered said on Wednesday its principal finance business lost US$167m in the first half of the year, adding to a US$105m loss in the second half of 2015. That compares with a US$159m profit in the first half of last year.

The business was a black spot in half-year results that showed progress in the bank's turnaround plan. It reported an underlying pre-tax profit of US$994m, about half the level of a year ago, but a bounce back from a loss of US$990m in the last six months of 2015.

Its shares rallied 7%, as investors welcomed the bank's improved cost control and credit quality.

Standard Chartered blamed its principal finance losses on weaker equity markets resulting in fair value losses on its investments and lower gains on realisations, as well as other impairments.

"The principal finance business is one that's generated good returns for the bank through the cycle, and it's not surprising that in this part of the cycle we're experiencing some pain," said Bill Winters, who took over as chief executive just over a year ago.

Principal finance typically involves direct investments by a bank, using its own balance sheet. Investments often take the form of debt, customised credit derivatives and sometimes equity. Banks say it is often useful for illiquid transactions that may not be possible in traditional capital markets.

But deals can be lumpy, and regulators have made it more capital-intensive for banks to hold their positions.

"It's been a more difficult business to carry from a regulatory perspective and we are looking at ways that we can effectively reposition the funding of that business," Winters told reporters on a conference call. He said he was considering if third-party money could help "carry the business".

He said there was no set time-frame to resolve the problem, but added: "It's clearly something we're focused on."

Winters still has a lot of other issues on his hands, although the first-half results gave some evidence that his sweeping restructuring plan is gaining traction.

Operating costs were down 10% in the first half from a year ago and the bank said it was on track to deliver more than US$1bn of cost savings this year. Income in the first half was down 20% from a year ago, but has showed improvement for two successive quarters.

But Winters said a difficult economic backdrop meant he needed to push back his goal of delivering a return on equity of 8% by 2018. "Should things continue on the track that they're on, we'd have to conclude that it will take us longer to achieve those targets," he said.

The bank said in November it expected to cut 15,000 jobs as part of its turnaround, and Winters said he was about halfway through. The bank has cut a net 2,000 jobs in the past year, and headcount has gone up by 400 since the start of 2016, which the bank said was partly because it was adding jobs in some areas. (Reporting by Steve Slater)