StanChart says May, June key for income growth target

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered needs to see its performance in May and June before it can confidently predict it will grow revenues by 10 percent or more this year, its finance director said on Wednesday.

“At this point we’d prefer to wait to see how May and June land before we give that guidance (of 10 percent income growth). Last year we produced revenue growth of 8 percent and it may be that we’re more likely to be at that level,” said Richard Meddings, finance director.

The bank aims for income growth of at least 10 percent each year.

Standard Chartered said its first-quarter operating profit dropped from a year ago after a weak March, but said revenue bounced back in April and it was comfortable with analysts’ forecasts that profits will rise to $8.2 billion this year, up about 18 percent from last year.