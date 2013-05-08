FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
StanChart says May, June key for income growth target
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2013 / 7:26 AM / in 4 years

StanChart says May, June key for income growth target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered needs to see its performance in May and June before it can confidently predict it will grow revenues by 10 percent or more this year, its finance director said on Wednesday.

“At this point we’d prefer to wait to see how May and June land before we give that guidance (of 10 percent income growth). Last year we produced revenue growth of 8 percent and it may be that we’re more likely to be at that level,” said Richard Meddings, finance director.

The bank aims for income growth of at least 10 percent each year.

Standard Chartered said its first-quarter operating profit dropped from a year ago after a weak March, but said revenue bounced back in April and it was comfortable with analysts’ forecasts that profits will rise to $8.2 billion this year, up about 18 percent from last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.