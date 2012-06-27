FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
StanChart confident on growth, wary of euro zone
June 27, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

StanChart confident on growth, wary of euro zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered is on track to hit its target of growing income by 10 percent or more this year, although the euro zone crisis and currency factors are increasing the risk it could miss, its finance director said.

“My numbers show we can hit double digit income growth, the issue is in a world like this with the eurozone pressures and exchange rates, there’s more risk to the downside,” said Richard Meddings, finance director of the Asia-focused bank.

Standard Chartered said its first-half profit growth had slowed to less than 10 percent as wealth management income dropped and Asian currencies weaken against the dollar.

