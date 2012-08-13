Standard Chartered names Suckling global M&A head

* Andrew Suckling to replace Shantigram as M&A head

* Suckling was head of SEast and NEast Asia M&A

* Ralf Pilarczyk named SEast Asia M&A head

By Dinesh Nair

DUBAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - British lender Standard Chartered has named Andrew Suckling as global head of its mergers and acquisitions business, replacing high-profile Indian banker Prahlad Shantigram who resigned in April.

Suckling, who joined the bank in 2006 and was most recently the M&A head for Southeast and Northeast Asia, will be based in Singapore. His appointment is effective August 1, the lender said in a statement on Monday.

He will report to James Courtenay, the bank’s global head of advisory and infrastructure finance, the bank said.

Separately, Standard Chartered appointed Ralf Pilarczyk, previously its Dubai-based global head of telecoms, media and technology banking, to run its Southeast Asia M&A business.

Pilarczyk, who joined the bank in 2009 from Citigroup Inc, , took up the Singapore-based role as of August 6, the bank said.

Southeast Asia has been a bright spot for M&A activity in the Asia-Pacific region recently, helping partly offset a slump in deal flow elsewhere in Asia.

Standard Chartered, which has ridden on Asia’s rise through the last decade, plans to run its Northeast Asia M&A business out of Hong Kong. Pilarczyk’s former TMT role will be absorbed into its general M&A team, a source familiar with the matter said.

The British lender has seen its share price slump in August after allegations that the bank broke U.S. sanctions against Iran. Standard Chartered has denied the allegations.

Reuters reported last week that the bank is in talks to resolve the probe.