StanChart tempers income growth goal, sticks with RoE target
#Financials
November 11, 2013 / 10:42 AM / 4 years ago

StanChart tempers income growth goal, sticks with RoE target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered tempered its income growth plans for the next couple of years and said it will get rid of underperforming businesses as part of a plan to sharpen its focus on profitability.

Standard Chartered retained its target to deliver “mid-teens” return on equity over the medium-term, according to slides released as part of an investor day for analysts on Monday.

The bank said its financial framework would still have a long-term target to deliver income growth of at least 10 percent, but it lowered that target to “high single digit” percent income growth for the “next couple of years”, according to the slides.

