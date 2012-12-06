FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
StanChart sees 2013 UK bank tax jump to $330 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 6, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

StanChart sees 2013 UK bank tax jump to $330 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered said it could have to pay up to $330 million under a British bank levy next year, some $60 million more than it had expected after Britain this week lifted the charge.

Standard Chartered paid $165 million under the bank levy in 2011 and expected that to rise to $210 million this year.

It had expected to pay $260-270 million in 2013, but now expects the charge to hit $320-330 million, finance director Richard Meddings told analysts on a call on Thursday.

Meddings said he expected the bank to add more than 2,000 jobs this year. He was speaking after the bank released a trading update.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.