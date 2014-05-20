FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Temasek's StanChart stake dips after it takes dividend in cash
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 20, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Temasek's StanChart stake dips after it takes dividend in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON/SINGAPORE, May 20 (Reuters) - Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek’s stake in Standard Chartered has dipped to just below 18 percent after it opted to take the bank’s latest dividend in cash, while a majority of other investors took their payouts in shares.

Temasek has been Standard Chartered’s biggest investor since 2006. It said on Tuesday its holding had dipped to 17.75 percent, from 18.06 percent at the end of December. Any change in holding through a percentage point needs to be disclosed.

The reduction was because Temasek took the final 2013 dividend in cash, a person familiar with the matter said.

Standard Chartered said about half of its shareholders took the final dividend in stock, meaning it has to issue millions more shares, which dilutes the percentage holding of investors that take cash.

The final 2013 dividend of 57.2 cents was paid last week. (Reporting by Steve Slater and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.