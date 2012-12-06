FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
StanChart to pay $330mln to US regulators for Iran transactions
December 6, 2012 / 4:20 AM / 5 years ago

StanChart to pay $330mln to US regulators for Iran transactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered expects to pay about $330 million to U.S. regulators as settlement for its failure to comply with sanctions against Iran, denting its full year profit growth.

The payment is on top of the $340 million it has already paid to the New York State Department of Financial Services in the third quarter.

As a result of the New York settlement, profit before tax is expected to grow at a mid-single digit rate, the bank said. Any earnings growth will mean StanChart is on track for a 10th straight year of record profits.

