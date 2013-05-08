FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Temasek says abstained on StanChart exec re-elections
May 8, 2013

Temasek says abstained on StanChart exec re-elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek said it abstained on votes to re-elect four executive directors at Standard Chartered on Wednesday, consistent with its preference that companies do not have many executives on boards.

Temasek is Standard Chartered’s biggest shareholder with a stake of about 18 percent and it is the second year it has abstained on votes to re-elect executives.

The investor has a stated view that it prefers fewer executive directors so that a board is independent of management.

Six of Standard Chartered’s 19 directors are executives.

Earlier on Wednesday the bank said just over 22 percent of its investors voted against or abstained from the resolution to re-elect four of them.

