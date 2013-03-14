FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Standard Chartered Kenya posts 40 pct jump in 2012 profit
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2013 / 12:21 PM / in 5 years

Standard Chartered Kenya posts 40 pct jump in 2012 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 14 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya posted a 40 percent jump in its pretax profit for 2012 to 11.6 billion shillings ($135.91 million), thanks to a rise in interest income, it said on Thursday.

The bank, which is controlled by Standard Chartered Plc , said net interest income rose 41 percent to 14.2 billion shillings while loans and advances increased 17 percent to 112.7 billion shillings. ($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting By Duncan Miriri; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by George Obulutsa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.