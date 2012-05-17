FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-StanChart Kenya Q1 profit up 41 pct
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 17, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-StanChart Kenya Q1 profit up 41 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Revenue up a third to 5.5 billion shillings

* Loans rise 41 percent, bad debts down (Adds detail)

NAIROBI, May 17 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya posted a 41 percent rise in quarterly pretax profit, helped by higher revenue and a smaller provision for bad debt.

“Consumer banking income momentum has continued while wholesale banking has also had a strong start to the year with a record performance in client income,” chief executive Richard Etemesi said on Thursday.

“Both the businesses enter the second quarter with good momentum, but we remain vigilant about the global outlook and the uncertainties within the political and economic environment in Kenya.”

The bank, controlled by London-listed Standard Chartered , posted a first-quarter pretax profit of 3.3 billion shillings ($39 million), with revenue up a third to 5.5 billion.

The bank said loans and advances grew 41 percent to 96.5 billion shillings while the provision for bad debts edged down to 134.3 million shillings from 135.5 million a year ago.

The cost to income ratio also fell to 38.0 percent during the quarter from 40.4 percent, said the bank, which is considering expansion into Ethiopia and South Sudan.

The results came after local peers Barclays Bank of Kenya’s , Equity Bank and Kenya Commercial Bank posted strong quarterly profit, defying high interest rates and inflation to beat expectations. ($1 = 84.40 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.