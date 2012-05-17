StanChart Kenya's Q1 profit jumps 41 pct

NAIROBI, May 17 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya posted a 41 percent rise in pretax profit to 3.3 billion shillings ($39.10 million) for its first quarter, thanks to higher revenue, it said on Thursday.

The bank said revenue grew 33 percent to 5.5 billion shillings for the period to the end of March.

“Consumer Banking income momentum has continued while Wholesale Banking has also had a strong start to the year with a record performance in client income,” Richard Etemesi, its chief executive said in a statement.