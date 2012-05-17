FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
StanChart Kenya's Q1 profit jumps 41 pct
May 17, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

StanChart Kenya's Q1 profit jumps 41 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 17 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya posted a 41 percent rise in pretax profit to 3.3 billion shillings ($39.10 million) for its first quarter, thanks to higher revenue, it said on Thursday.

The bank said revenue grew 33 percent to 5.5 billion shillings for the period to the end of March.

“Consumer Banking income momentum has continued while Wholesale Banking has also had a strong start to the year with a record performance in client income,” Richard Etemesi, its chief executive said in a statement.

$1 = 84.4000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia

