LISBON, July 24 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Standard Bank said on Tuesday its Angolan unit has entered a strategic partnership with local insurance and fund management firm AAA Activos to pursue growth in the sub-Saharan African country.

Standard Bank added in a statement posted on its website that it will hold 51 percent of the new shareholding structure in Angola under the agreement, with AAA Activos holding the remaining 49 percent. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; editing by David Dolan)