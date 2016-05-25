FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa cbank demands tighter cyber security after Japan ATM heist
May 25, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

South Africa cbank demands tighter cyber security after Japan ATM heist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, May 25 (Reuters) - South Africa’s central bank said on Tuesday it would push local banks to upgrade their cyber security after criminals used counterfeit Standard Bank cards to withdraw millions of dollars from ATMs across Japan.

The gang used the fake cards to withdraw 1.4 billion yen ($13 million) in 14,000 transactions from ATMs at 7-Eleven convenience stores over three hours on a Sunday morning, according to a source familiar with the matter. ($1 = 110.0600 yen) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)

