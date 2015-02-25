Standard Bank's metals chief Coupland is leaving after 20 years

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Plc said on Wednesday its co-head of commodities, Jim Coupland, is leaving after two decades at the South African bank, during which he built one of the world’s biggest metals banks.

Coupland had gone on temporary leave for personal reasons, the bank said last month, and his counterpart Mark Buncombe took over the day-to-day reins.

A spokeswoman said in an email that Coupland is leaving, although she did not give details on the timing.

He joined 20 years ago to start Standard’s base metals futures trading business and made it one of the first Western banks to break into China.

His departure comes at a challenging time for Standard Bank as it seeks to recoup millions of dollars in losses from a metal financing scandal in China’s Qingdao port that rocked markets last year. (Writing by Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Peter Galloway)