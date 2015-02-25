UPDATE 1-Standard Bank metals chief Coupland is leaving after 20 years

(Adds details in 4th and 7th paras)

By Clara Denina

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Plc said on Wednesday its co-head of commodities, Jim Coupland, is leaving after two decades, during which he built one of the world’s biggest metals banks.

Coupland had gone on temporary leave for personal reasons, the bank said last month, and his counterpart Mark Buncombe took over the day-to-day reins.

A spokeswoman said in an email that Coupland is leaving, although she did not give details on the timing.

A source familiar with the situation said his departure was announced internally on Wednesday.

He joined 20 years ago to start Standard’s base metals futures trading business and made it one of the first Western banks to break into China.

His departure comes at a challenging time for Standard Bank as it seeks to recoup millions of dollars in losses from a metal financing scandal in China’s Qingdao port that rocked markets last year.

It also comes just weeks after Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) completed its acquisition of a 60 percent stake in the London-based bank, a subsidiary of Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest lender. (Writing by Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Peter Galloway)