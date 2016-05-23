FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
South Africa's Standard Bank loses $19 million in card scam
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 23, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

South Africa's Standard Bank loses $19 million in card scam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's Standard Bank said on Monday it had lost 300 million rand ($19 million) in a card fraud incident in Japan, after the perpetrators used counterfeit cards to withdraw cash from automatic teller machines.

The bank said its South African operations suffered the losses, not its customers, and that the authorities had been alerted, the bank said in a statement without elaborating.

"Standard Bank has taken swift action to contain the matter and the gross loss to the bank is estimated at 300 million rand. This is prior to any potential recoveries that may serve to reduce the loss," the bank said.

It was not clear when the fraud took place.

Officials at the bank were not available to comment.

$1 = 15.5825 rand Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.