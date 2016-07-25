FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Standard Bank awarded banking license in Ivory Coast
July 25, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

South Africa's Standard Bank awarded banking license in Ivory Coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's Standard Bank has been awarded a banking license in Ivory Coast, one of Africa's fastest growing economies, extending its reach to 20 countries on the continent, the lender said on Monday.

"Standard Bank - trading as Stanbic Bank - has been formally awarded a banking license in Côte d'Ivoire," it said in a statement, adding that it was gearing up to commence banking operations but did not give a timeframe. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)

