MOVES-South Africa's Standard Bank names Jonathan Peake as CFO
#Market News
September 14, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-South Africa's Standard Bank names Jonathan Peake as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group Ltd, Africa’s biggest lender by assets, named risk head Jonathan Peake as its chief financial officer.

Peake will be responsible for finance and treasury teams across Standard Bank’s offshore business in Jersey, Isle of Man and Mauritius.

He replaces Will Thorp, the Johannesburg-based bank said on Monday.

Peake, who joined Standard Bank in 2013, was previously the head of risk management at Deutsche Bank International. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
