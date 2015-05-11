MOVES-Standard Bank names Will Thorp CEO of Standard Bank Jersey

May 11 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group Ltd, the largest African banking group by assets, appointed Will Thorp chief executive of Standard Bank Jersey.

He takes over the role from Mark Hucker, who will focus on his new role as CEO of Standard Bank Offshore Group, encompassing Jersey, the Isle of Man and Mauritius.

Thorp was most recently chief financial officer for the bank’s offshore group, based in Jersey.

He has held a number of roles during his 14 years with the company, including finance director of the bank’s Russian operation and global finance director - investment banking. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)