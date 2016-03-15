FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Standard Bank offshore CEO Mark Hucker quits, Will Thorp to step in
March 15, 2016

March 15 (Reuters) - Johannesburg, South Africa-based Standard Bank Group Ltd said Mark Hucker has resigned as chief executive of its offshore group and Will Thorp will replace him.

Thorp, who has been with Standard Bank for 14 years, was chief financial officer for the offshore group since 2012.

He will lead the bank’s offshore businesses in Jersey, Isle of Man and Mauritius, and its distribution and support teams in London and Johannesburg, the bank said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

