Suspected China fraud to squeeze sale of Standard Bank markets unit

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Standard Bank will see a reduction in the proceeds from the sale of its global markets business due to an $80 million writedown from its exposure to suspected metal financing fraud in China, a senior banker said on Thursday.
David Munro, the bank’s chief executive for corporate and investment banking, made the comment on the sidelines of Standard Bank’s first-half earnings presentation.
