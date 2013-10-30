FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's StanBank agrees to sell $1 bln worth of Asia loans -sources
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2013 / 12:11 PM / 4 years ago

S.Africa's StanBank agrees to sell $1 bln worth of Asia loans -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG/JOHANNESBURG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Standard Bank Group has agreed with BNP Paribas SA and others to sell its Asian loan portfolio worth around $1 billion, according to two sources.

Africa’s biggest bank has been looking to sell the loans, which include financing of mining projects in Mongolia, Indonesia and other countries, according to the sources, who declined to be identified because the information is not yet public.

BNP Paribas has agreed to buy the Mongolian portion of the portfolio, which represents about $350 million worth of loans, as well as some other loans in Asia, said one of the sources.

A spokesman for Standard Bank declined to comment. No one was immediately available for comment at BNP Paribas. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred in Hong Kong and David Dolan in Johannesburg; Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent in Paris; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
