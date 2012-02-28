FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
StanChart Ghana says 2011 net profit up 7.6 percent
February 28, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 6 years

StanChart Ghana says 2011 net profit up 7.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank Ghana said on Tuesday that its net profit for 2011 was up 7.6 percent to 77.676 million cedis ($45.95 million) from 72.208 million cedis a year ago.

* Net interest income slipped 1.2 percent to 150.403 million cedis compared to 152.748 million cedis in 2010.

* Total income fell to 63.649 million cedis from 86.233 million cedis, while basic earnings per share rose to 3.97 cedis from 3.64 cedis. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Bate Felix)

