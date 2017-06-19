LONDON, June 19 The shareholders of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management both gave their backing to a planned 11 billion pound ($14.04 billion) merger at company meetings held on Monday.

A total of 95.8 percent of Aberdeen shareholders voted for the merger, as did 98.6 percent of Standard Life shareholders.

The merger, announced in March, is due to complete in mid-August. ($1 = 0.7834 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Carolyn Cohn)