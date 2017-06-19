UPDATE 6-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds report of ad campaign against Senator Heller)
LONDON, June 19 The shareholders of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management both gave their backing to a planned 11 billion pound ($14.04 billion) merger at company meetings held on Monday.
A total of 95.8 percent of Aberdeen shareholders voted for the merger, as did 98.6 percent of Standard Life shareholders.
The merger, announced in March, is due to complete in mid-August. ($1 = 0.7834 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Carolyn Cohn)
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds report of ad campaign against Senator Heller)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)