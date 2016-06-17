FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Standard Life notes India JV deal talks, says no certainty on deal
June 17, 2016 / 7:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Standard Life notes India JV deal talks, says no certainty on deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc

* Says notes announcement today that HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, Max Life Insurance Company and Max Financial Services have entered into a confidentiality, exclusivity and standstill agreement to evaluate a possible merger between those parties.

* Says any deal subject to board, shareholder, regulatory, court, other approvals. No certainty a deal will proceed. Will update market at appropriate time. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
