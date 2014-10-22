FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Standard Life, ICBC to broaden cooperation in China, UK, Hong Kong
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Standard Life, ICBC to broaden cooperation in China, UK, Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - British insurer Standard Life and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) said on Wednesday they had agreed to look at developing savings and investment services together.

The memorandum of understanding would see them “work together to identify opportunities for the benefit of both businesses in China, Hong Kong and the UK”, they said in a statement.

ICBC already works closely with Standard Life’s joint venture in China, Heng An Standard Life, in which Standard Life has a 50 percent stake.

“The businesses will work together to focus on developing broader co-operation in the areas of savings and investment solutions. The agreement will also promote sharing of knowledge and expertise through regular senior executive interaction,” they said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.