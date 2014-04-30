FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Standard life assets rise in first quarter
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
April 30, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

Standard life assets rise in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - British financial services group Standard Life plc said the UK’s introduction of automatic enrollment of workers onto company pension schemes has helped boost business flows this year.

In a trading statement on Wednesday, Standard Life said its assets under administration rose 1.5 percent in the first quarter of the year to 247.8 billion pounds ($417.43 billion), driven by net inflows of 2.4 billion pounds.

However, a move by the UK government to liberalise how retirees use their pension pots prompted a 50 percent fall in Standard Life’s annuities after the move was announced in March.

The reforms mean retirees will no longer be forced to buy an annuity on retirement and will be free to invest their pension pots as they see fit.

“While it will be some time before long-term trends become clear, the negative profit impact of the changes will reflect the relatively small size of our annuity business,” the group said.

$1 = 0.5936 British Pounds Reporting by Chris Vellacott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.