FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Standard Life buys fund firm Ignis for 390 mln pounds
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 26, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

Standard Life buys fund firm Ignis for 390 mln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - British insurer Standard Life on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Ignis Asset Management from Phoenix Holdings for 390 million pounds ($643.71 million).

Standard said the deal, which would be funded in cash from existing internal resources, would result in an enhanced earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of 45 percent by 2017.

The deal would also result in cost savings exceeding 50 million pounds by the third full year of ownership.

“The acquisition of Ignis will complement Standard Life Investments’ strong organic growth and strengthen its strategic positioning,” Standard said in a statement.

“It will deepen its investment capabilities, broaden Standard Life Investments’ third party client base and reinforce its foundation for building a business in the rapidly developing liability aware market.”

$1 = 0.6059 British Pounds Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Francesco Canepa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.