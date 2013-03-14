Standard Life funds arm passes assets milestone

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - The fund management arm of British insurer Standard Life now manages more money for external clients than for its parent after an international push for new business.

In a statement on Thursday, Standard Life Investments said third party assets now represent more than half of the assets it manages. Chief Executive Keith Skeoch said that reinforces the unit’s profitability.

Third party assets under management (AUM) at the end of 2012 were 83 billion pounds ($124 billion), just under half of the total 167.7 billion pounds, the company said.

Nearly two thirds of net flows of new money came from outside its home UK market, with worldwide third party sales rising 42 percent to 6.1 billion pounds, SLI said.

Skeoch called the rise of third party assets to represent more than half the total “a big important milestone for us.”

“With 50 per cent of AUM it means we’re very profitable in our own right ... we can make a very significant contribution to the Standard Life Group in terms of revenue, profits and cash flow that helps support the dividend,” he told Reuters in an interview.

But Skeoch said there are no plans to spin the unit out of the Standard Life group as a standalone entity.

“It’s not something the board has considered, not something that’s necessarily on my radar screen,” he said, adding that its parent’s strong balance sheet has helped to attract clients.

Of its funds, 91 percent outperformed their benchmarks over on year and 81 percent over three years, the company said.

Further growth will be “primarily organic” rather than through acquisition, Skeoch said, and highlighted boosting distribution in Asia and the United States as priorities. SLI last month became worldwide sponsor of golf’s Ryder Cup.