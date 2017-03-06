FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Standard Life, Aberdeen reveal merger terms, eye 200 mln stg in savings
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2017 / 7:25 AM / 5 months ago

Standard Life, Aberdeen reveal merger terms, eye 200 mln stg in savings

Simon Jessop

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Standard Life and Aberdeen set out the terms of their proposed 11 billion pound ($13.51 billion) merger on Monday, saying they expected the deal to save the combined companies up to 200 million pounds in costs.

The groups said the new company, to be headquartered in Scotland, would take a one-off 320 million pounds cash charge to cover integration costs.

Aberdeen's two-biggest investors, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking and Lloyds Banking Group, have both given non-binding statements of support to vote in favour of the planned takeover, which the companies say they expect to complete in the third quarter of 2017. ($1 = 0.8141 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.