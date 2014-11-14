FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada watchdog clears sale of Standard Life assets to Manulife
November 14, 2014

Canada watchdog clears sale of Standard Life assets to Manulife

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s Competition Bureau said on Friday it would not challenge Manulife Financial Corp’s bid for the Canadian operations of Britain’s Standard Life Plc, a deal that will significantly expand Manulife’s presence in Quebec.

The federal watchdog said it issued a no action letter after concluding the transaction is unlikely to result in a substantial lessening of competition. Manulife and Standard life announced the C$4 billion ($3.54 billion) cash deal in early September.

1 US dollar = 1.1299 Canadian dollar Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson

