FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Manulife to buy Standard Life's Canadian assets for $3.7 bln
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2014 / 9:01 PM / 3 years ago

Manulife to buy Standard Life's Canadian assets for $3.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire the Canadian operations of Standard Life Plc for about C$4 billion ($3.7 billion) in cash, in a bid to expand its insurance and asset management portfolio across Canada and especially within the province of Quebec.

The Toronto-based insurer said the transaction builds on an already established and successful wealth and asset management partnership with Standard Life.

The closing of the deal is subject to regulatory approvals and approval of shareholders of Standard Life. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015.

1 US dollar = 1.0885 Canadian dollar Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.