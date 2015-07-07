FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Standard Life Wealth appoints new head of operations
July 7, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Standard Life Wealth appoints new head of operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - The wealth management arm of Standard Life Plc appointed Andy Brodie as head of operations to manage strategy and third-party suppliers.

Brodie will be based in London and will report to Chief Executive of Standard Life Wealth, Richard Charnock.

He replaces Karen Storie who has been appointed head of business management.

Brodie previously was a director at Barclays Plc’s wealth and investment management business as head of UK and Western Europe and global head of credit operations. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)

