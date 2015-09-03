FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Standard Life Investments hires Silk as business development director
#Funds News
September 3, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Standard Life Investments hires Silk as business development director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Standard Life Investments named David Silk as director of U.S. business development at its North American headquarters in Boston.

In the newly created position he will be working with Taft-Hartley pension plans, the company said on Thursday.

Silk will report to Eric Roberts, head of institutional sales.

Silk was a principal account manager for Cadence Capital Management, where he worked on business development and client service within Taft-Hartley plans.

Standard Life Investments manages about $1.5 billion for 32 union clients in North America and Europe. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
