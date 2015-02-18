FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Standard Life Investments boosts infrastructure debt team
February 18, 2015 / 11:55 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Standard Life Investments boosts infrastructure debt team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Asset manager Standard Life Investments, part of Standard Life Plc, added two executives to its infrastructure debt team.

Alex Campbell was named an investment director and will be responsible for the sourcing, negotiation, preparation and review of infrastructure debt funding proposals.

Marianne Froude joined as an investment analyst, assisting in preparing debt submissions and focusing on cash flow models and financial analysis of counterparties.

Campbell was previously a director of infrastructure at Assured Guaranty Ltd, which insures municipal bonds for structured financing and provide reinsurance to other insurers.

Froude previously worked at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

Campbell and Froude will report to Jeremy Allcock, head of infrastructure debt. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

