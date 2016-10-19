UPDATE 1-Exxon boss tells peers, Saudis their oil supply crunch bet is wrong
* Total CEO sees 5-10 mln bpd supply shortage by 2020 (Adds quote in paragraph 7)
Oct 19 British asset manager Standard Life Investments, a unit of Standard Life Plc, named Scott Conlon as North American investment specialist.
Conlon will be based in Boston and report to Tom Coleman, head of US investment specialists.
Previously, Conlon was vice president, portfolio strategist at State Street Global Advisors. (Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.41 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Washington Federal Inc - Qtrly net interest income $102.8 million versus $106.9 million Source text :