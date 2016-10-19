Oct 19 British asset manager Standard Life Investments, a unit of Standard Life Plc, named Scott Conlon as North American investment specialist.

Conlon will be based in Boston and report to Tom Coleman, head of US investment specialists.

Previously, Conlon was vice president, portfolio strategist at State Street Global Advisors. (Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)