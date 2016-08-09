FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Standard Life CEO says property fund still suspended
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 9, 2016 / 6:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Standard Life CEO says property fund still suspended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc

* CFO says aims to get cost-to-income ratio below 60 percent in the 'not to distant future'.

* CEO Keith Skoech says sees post-Brexit market volatility to continue into second half of year.

* Colin Clark says retail fund redemptions in H1 largely went to cash; institutional in-flows strong, favouring fixed income, real estate.

* CEO says backs PM Teresa May's plan to address excessive executive pay; wants simplicity, transparency, focus on 'wealth at risk not income at risk'.

* CEO says has recently reviewed UK Property fund, at moment it remains suspended.

* CEO says has sold a property from its suspended fund; market working as falling price, exchange rate makes it attractive for overseas buyers. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.