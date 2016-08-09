BRIEF-Standard Life CEO says property fund still suspended

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc

* CFO says aims to get cost-to-income ratio below 60 percent in the 'not to distant future'.

* CEO Keith Skoech says sees post-Brexit market volatility to continue into second half of year.

* Colin Clark says retail fund redemptions in H1 largely went to cash; institutional in-flows strong, favouring fixed income, real estate.

* CEO says backs PM Teresa May's plan to address excessive executive pay; wants simplicity, transparency, focus on 'wealth at risk not income at risk'.

* CEO says has recently reviewed UK Property fund, at moment it remains suspended.

* CEO says has sold a property from its suspended fund; market working as falling price, exchange rate makes it attractive for overseas buyers. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)