Standard Life's profit up 12 pct on UK pensions auto-enrolment boost
August 5, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Standard Life's profit up 12 pct on UK pensions auto-enrolment boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 5 (Reuters) - British insurance and pensions group Standard Life Plc reported a 12 percent rise in first-half operating profit as more UK workers were automatically enrolled onto company pension schemes.

Standard Life said it expected to add over 300,000 new auto-enrolled customers in 2014.

Operating profit increased to 339 million pounds ($571.7 million) in the six months ended June 30 from 304 million pounds a year earlier.

Assets under administration rose 4 percent to 254.1 billion pounds, while the company’s fund management arm Standard Life Investments posted a 5 percent increase in third party assets to 108 billion pounds. ($1=0.5930 British pounds) (Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Nishant Kumar)

