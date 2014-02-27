FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Standard Life registering companies in England ahead of Scotland vote
February 27, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

Standard Life registering companies in England ahead of Scotland vote

Chris Vellacott

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Edinburgh-based financial services group Standard Life has started registering companies in England into which it could transfer operations if the fallout from an independence referendum starts to harm its business.

Speaking to journalists on a conference call on Thursday, Chief Executive David Nish said the step was a precaution on account of uncertainty of how an independent Scotland would work.

“We have started work to establish additional registered companies to operate outside Scotland into which we could transfer parts of our operations if it was necessary to do so,” he said.

“This is a precautionary measure to ensure continuity of our business’ competitive position and to protect the interests of our stakeholders.”

