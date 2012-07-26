S&P discloses talks with DOJ in credit rating probe

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - Rating agency Standard & Poor’s said the civil division of the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission are probing potential violations related to its ratings of structured products.

S&P said in a securities filing on Thursday that it has been in talks with the government about why it believes charges should not be brought against the company or its employees.

S&P has previously disclosed the SEC probe, but has not explicitly acknowledged interest from the Justice Department.