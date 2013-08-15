South Africa's Standard Bank H1 earnings rise 11 pct on loan growth

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group , Africa’s largest lender, reported an 11 percent rise in first-half earnings on Thursday as strong loan growth helped offset a spike in bad debt charges.

Johannesburg-based Standard Bank said diluted headline earnings per share rose to 504.5 cents in the six months to end-June, from 453.6 cents a year earlier. Headline EPS, which excludes certain one-time items, is the main gauge of profit in South Africa. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)