UK fines Standard Bank for lax anti-money laundering controls
January 23, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

UK fines Standard Bank for lax anti-money laundering controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator has fined the UK arm of South Africa’s Standard Bank Group 7.6 million pounds ($12.6 million) for lax anti-money laundering controls of corporate customers linked to people holding prominent public functions.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Thursday it was the first time it had brought a case that focused on commercial banking.

“If they (banks) accept business from high risk customers they must have effective systems, controls and practices in place to manage that risk. Standard Bank clearly failed in this respect,” said Tracey McDermott, head of the FCA’s enforcement and financial crime division.

