Standard Bank to sell London business to ICBC for over $500 mln -sources
July 31, 2013 / 10:14 AM / in 4 years

Standard Bank to sell London business to ICBC for over $500 mln -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG/HONG KONG, July 31 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Standard Bank is in talks to sell its markets business in London to its biggest shareholder Industrial and Commercial Bank of China for more than $500 million, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The deal would include Standard Bank’s commodities, foreign exchange and interest rate trading operations, said one of the people, both of whom declined to be identified because the information is not yet public. (Reporting by David Dolan and Denny Thomas; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)

