UPDATE 1-StanBank FY earnings up 21 percent, bad debts down

JOHANNESBURG, March 8 (Reuters) - Standard Bank , Africa’s largest lender, reported an expected 21 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, helped by a decline in bad debts, and said it expected subdued growth in 2012 as it focused on cutting costs.

Standard Bank, which is 20 percent owned by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , reported diluted headline earnings of 860.4 cents in the 12 months to end-December, up from 708.6 cents a year earlier.

The lender had indicated earnings likely rose as much as 22 percent.

Headline earnings, the main gauge of profit in South Africa, exclude certain one-time items.

South African banks are rebounding as the credit outlook begins to pick up after a recession in 2009 squelched demand for loans and borrowers’ ability to repay existing debt.

Rivals Absa and Nedbank and FirstRand announced earnings growth of above 21 percent last month.

Standard Bank said net interest income, a measure of earnings from lending, rose 7 percent to 28.83 billion rand ($3.76 billion), compared with 26.84 billion a year earlier.

Credit impairment charges, or bad debts costs, fell to 6.44 billion rand from 7.39 billion rand a year earlier.

The bank said in January that it lent 75 billion rand to its South African personal and business customers in 2011, nearly 50 percent more than the previous year.

Shares of Standard Bank are up more than 9 percent so far this year, but it lags smaller rivals on Johannesburg’s index of bank stocks. ($1 = 7.6693 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)