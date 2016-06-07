Standard Bank cautious on Mozambique due to debt concerns

CAPE TOWN, June 7 (Reuters) - Standard Bank is taking a cautious approach to projects in Mozambique due to recent sovereign debt issues but still believes in the potential of the power sector, Rentia van Tonder, the bank's head of renewable energy, power and infrastructure, said on Tuesday.

Mozambique missed a loan repayment deadline in May, plunging one of the world's poorest countries into a debt crisis that has hit the economy and currency.

Swiss and British authorities are investigating Credit Suisse over loans it made to Mozambique. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)