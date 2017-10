JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group Ltd : * S.Africa’s Standard Bank Group says FY diluted earnings per share at

931.7 cents from 860.4 cents * FY net interest income of R34.015 billion versus R28.827 billion * FY non-interest revenue of R34.36 billion versus R29.725 billion * Final dividend of 243 cents per share * Credit impairments increased by 37 percent * FY credit loss ratio of 1.08 percent versus 0.87 percent in 2011