REPEAT-BRIEF-Standard Bank to sell interest in London-based global markets unit for about $765 mln
January 29, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

REPEAT-BRIEF-Standard Bank to sell interest in London-based global markets unit for about $765 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to add company ticker for ICBC)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - JOHANNESBURG, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group : * Disposal by Standard Bank Group of a controlling interest in its London based global markets business * Says grant of an option to ICBC by Standard Bank Group over a further 20 pct in Standard Bank Plc * Says disposal of 60 pct of the ordinary share capital of Standard Bank Plc * Says purchase price would be approximately $765 million * Intended that Standard Bank and subsidiaries will be renamed upon completion

to reflect the changed ownership

