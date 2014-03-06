FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Standard Bank says full-year headline earnings rises 15 pct
March 6, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Standard Bank says full-year headline earnings rises 15 pct

Reuters Staff

JOHANNESBURG, March 6 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group : * Says FY headline earnings R17 194 million, up 15% * Says FY headline earnings per share 1 065 cents * Says return on equity (roe) 14.1% * Says cost-to-income ratio 58.5% * Total dividend for the year to 533 cents per share, a 17% increase on 2012 * Says total revenue increased by 10% over the year with net interest incomE(nii) growing strongly by 15% * Says the global economic outlook appears somewhat brighter in recent months due to the strengthening of US growth.standard bank group * FY net interest income (total ifrs adjustments) at -130 million rand

